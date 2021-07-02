Major King Williams also known as “Mucho” was born on August 26, 1989 to Alvie Perry and Rick Williams”. He is survived by six siblings, Byron Rainer, Kevin Perry, Ricky Darell, Brandon Williams and Amethyst Lott. Born and raised in San Diego, he bled it through the Spring Valley School District. Growing up he played Pop Warner Football, All Star Baseball, and Basketball.

Later in life you could still find him hooping on the courts with his bros. If you are wondering if you have ever met Mucho, you didn’t – because you WOULD remember! He was the happiest, funniest, craziest, sweetest, peace maker, keeper of all secrets, loudest, protector and ULTIMATE legend. Major’s energy was unmatched, he was the life of the party, the life of EVERY party. Mucho was world renowned for his bright spirit.

If you ever needed someone to cheer you up, he was your guy. Mucho lit up every room he walked into, and all those around him welcomed him with love. He had the biggest heart in the city, whether it was pickup his nieces and nephews or taking his mom out to dinner. The whole city is sick that you’re gone. You are still the most famous person in our city without a hit single. Knowing you was a blessing, being your friend was a privilege. Enjoy the first nap of your life! We’re gonna be rocking with you forever!

His one year anniversary celebration will be held at “SKY BEACH” on July 3rd, 2021, at 2pm. All family and friends are welcome.