Margaret Ann Odum, a loving matriarch and dedicated community member, passed away peacefully in San Diego, CA on August 5, 2023. Born on May 9, 1939, in Little Rock, Arkansas, Margaret lived a life defined by her loving kindness and selfless devotion to her family, friends, and community.

Margaret spent the majority of her professional life in the service of others. She began her career at Bandini Elementary School, where she enriched the lives of countless students with her dedication to their education. Later on, she transitioned to work at the Naval Medical Center, providing care and comfort to the servicemen and women who needed it most.

Beyond her professional commitments, Margaret’s interests were centered around her family and friends. Her home was an open door to friends and family, where laughter, love, and good food were always abundant. She was a friend to all, and her kindness and generosity of spirit left a lasting impact on everyone she met.

Margaret was preceded by her beloved husband, David.

She is survived and will be deeply missed by her daughters; Gwen Coleman, Dorothy Odum, Cynthia Odum, and Sharon Sumpter (Jerry), grandchildren; Shayla Garcia, David Odum, Tyshawn Odum, Morriss Biglow, and Caleb Sumpter, and great-grandson Kayden Garcia, who will all miss her love and warmth.

Those who knew Margaret will remember her as a woman of immense kindness. She was a person who put others before herself, a trait that shined through in every aspect of her life. She was a pillar of her community and a beacon of light to her family.

In remembering Margaret, we celebrate a life spent in service to others, a life filled with love and kindness. She was a woman of grace and dignity, a loving mother, a devoted wife, and a cherished grandmother. Her memory will forever be a guiding light for her family and all those who knew her. Margaret Ann Odum, a woman of extraordinary love and kindness, will be deeply missed but never forgotten.