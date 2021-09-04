Mark C. Carter Jr. was born on a plantation to the late Fannie B. and Mark Carter, Sr. on December 23, 1933 in Lecompte, LA. The family later moved to Alexandria, LA where Mark grew up, attended school and called home. Mark attended and was a proud graduate of St. James High School, class of 1952. Mark left Alexandria to enlist and serve in the U.S. Navy (1952-1956) during the Korean War. He returned to Alexandria to marry his “high school sweetheart,” Velma L. Tassin, upon her graduation. Mark and Velma relocated to San Diego, CA, where he called home until his death. To this union Mark was blessed with five beautiful daughters.

After leaving the Navy and remaining in San Diego, Mark served as a merchant seaman, and worked in the aerospace industry before joining the U.S. Postal Service in 1964 where he retired after 34 years of Government Service. Aside from being a devout husband of 66 years and a dedicated father, Mark was a “lover of the outdoors.” Fishing and gardening being his number one and two hobbies, not to forget winemaking. Mark was an avid sports fan. He loved watching college football on Saturdays, and after attending Mass on Sundays, the rest of the day was dedicated to the NFL. He loved teasing the Charger fans about their “give away” games, but deep down was always cheering for the home team. He liked calling his son-n-law, Jim after a Raider’s loss to make sure he was okay. Mark was a diehard L.A. Dodger fan, but cheered the Padres so his wife would not be mad at him.

Mark was a knowledgeable, opinionated, organized, recycler, fix anything, lend a helping hand, provider and protector. A “quiet’ Christian, humble with high integrity, living, loving and caring, never to leave anyone hungry or homeless; never wanting anyone to make a big deal about him on celebrated occasions. But he was and is worthy of celebrating.

On Saturday, August 7, 2021, Mark left this earthly life and entered into the everlasting and eternal life promised by our Heavenly Father. And so, we Celebrate!!!

I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: II Timothy 4:7