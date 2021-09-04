Patricia Ann Smith, well known as “Chris Ann or Pat” was born on March 9, 1963 in San Diego, California to the late Nettie Mae Taylor and Jessie Shavers. She was the sixth child of eight. Chris was baptized and accepted Christ at an early age, under the pastoral leadership of the late Timothy Winters of Bayview Baptist Church. Chris would spend hours quoting Bible scriptures, singing old hymns, and playing gospel music.

Growing up in East San Diego, Chris attended Herbert Hoover High School, where she became a track star. She was part of the anchor relay team and ran the 100m, 220-yard dash, and the 4×400 meter relay. She was awarded a plethora of medals and awards as well as being inducted into the Hall of Champions in 1981. Chris later attended the San Diego City College Nursing program while continuing to run track. She later became certified in nursing and a USA Track & Field Certified Official.

There are so many fond memories of Chris, she was notorious for giving people nicknames such as: Peewee, Bookie, Tay-Tay, Nana, Sugah Baby, and Peek-a-boo. She had an infectious smile and loved to sing and dance. Chris loved to burn incense, shop, cook for neighbors, and get extra ketchup & mustard packages from fast food restaurants. Chris’s kindness and generosity are the attributes that stole everyone’s hearts.

Chris is preceded in death by her late Mother, Nettie Mae Taylor, Father, Jessie Shavers, Stepfather, Jeff Taylor, son, Anthony Currin and brother, Earl (Bernette) Cooksey Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory daughter, Samaya Seay; grandchildren; Anthony Carr, Logan Johnson, and Ray Ewards, brothers; Tommy Cooksey, Ray Cooksey, Jimmy (Cynthia) Cooksey, sisters; Rosie (Eduardo) Bryant, Marie Dawson, Yvonne (Frank) Modica and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to mourn her passing.