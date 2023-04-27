Arrangements by Preferred Cremation & Burial. Funeral Services were held on April 16, 2023, at Mt. Olive Church of God in Christ

MarKeith Aaron Henderson was born July 27, 1972, to Christine and Rocky Henderson in Chicago, Illinois.

MarKeith accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age which served him well throughout his life in becoming a man of immense faith and integrity.

After graduating from Ribet High School in 1990, MarKeith received a basketball scholarship to Mississippi Valley State. He continued to maintain a strong commitment to learning and in 2017, he earned his diploma in Nondestructive Testing Technology from Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology.

MarKeith was later employed by the University of California, San Diego Health in the Perioperative Services Department where he worked tirelessly to bring comfort and care to those in need.

In 2010, MarKeith met the love of his life and his soulmate, Shaniqua Martin. They were united in marriage in San Diego, California on August 22, 2015. He was a devoted husband, a loving father, and a doting grandfather who took great pride in watching his grandchildren grow

and thrive.

MarKeith had genuine kindness and a love for God for his family and friends which was displayed in every aspect of his life. He was also a prolific writer whose creativity knew no bounds and was evident in his thought-provoking social media posts and poetic writings.

MarKeith later rededicated himself to the Lord and decided to join Adonai Ministries Christian. He never hesitated to lend a helping hand in support of the church and helped support others’ dreams and goals as well.

Markeith was called home to his eternal rest on April 10, 2023, at Kaiser Hospital in San Diego. He was surrounded by family, friends, and loved ones.

MarKeith leaves to cherish his memories wife Shaniqua Henderson; daughter Sierra McGhee (Volney, Jr.,); son Jaiden Henderson; four grandchildren; father Rocky Henderson; mother Christine Henderson; sister Octavia Henderson; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other loved ones and friends.