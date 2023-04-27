Mary Lee Killens

Funeral services were held on 03/24/2023 at Heart Revolution Church, with a burial following at Cypress View Mausoleum. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Mary Killens was born Mary Lee Manson in Marshall, Texas on March 4, 1932, to Daniel Manson Sr. and Beatrice Craver Manson. Mary attended grade school in Marshall, Texas. Mary attended Frontier Grammar School and Dana Memorial Junior High School. She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age.

Several years after joining the workforce, she met and married Earnest White from Memphis, Tennessee. To this union, five children were born: Gertha, Frank, Virginia, Earnestine, and Elaine.

After relocation to San Diego Mary helped manage her fathers’ and his wife’s café called Shady Mae’s on 25th and Imperial. With her experience working with her dad, she opened her own café called Mary’s Tavern.

Around 1962 Mary met and married Ray Killens. To this union one child was born, Randy.

After many years of working Mary retired in 1986. After retiring Mary could not sit still so she opened a State Certified Board and Care Home called “Love and Care.” For over 25 years Mary provided service to her community taking care of people from all walks of life, from the youth to the most senior. Everyone knew and loved Mary and she loved them.

At 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2023, Mary Killens was called to her eternal home and her daughter Virginia was there to greet her.

She is survived by her children, Frank White, Gertha Bracks, Earnestine Green, Elaine Johnson, and Randy Killens; three sisters, Gloria Manson, Gladys White and Lisa Manson; Two brothers, James Manson, and Danny Manson; Twenty Grandchildren; Forty-four Great-Grandchildren; Three Great-Great-Grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends and a special longtime friend, Miss Bobbie Hayes.