A walk through was held on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Free Church of God In Christ In Jesus Name. Funeral Service was held on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Free Church of God In Christ In Jesus Name. Interment at Greenwood Memorial Park. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

First Lady, Sister Mary Alice Fowler was born in El Dorado, Arkansas on April 9, 1946 to parents Avery & Hubert Springer and was the ninth child of ten children. She moved to San Diego, California at the young age of 10. She attended and graduated from San Diego High School in 1962. Her continued education and professional career in the medical field extending for thirty-two years.

She began working as a licensed rehabilitation nurse, aiding and assisting brain injury and stroke patients. Her nursing education and experience led her to work at one of the largest healthcare systems in the country, Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, California. She worked as a rehabilitation nurse for the remainder of her professional career.

Along with her God given gift to care and show compassion to all she came in contact with, her single most important accomplishment, she expressed two weeks ago today was, “THE ONLY THING THAT MATTERS IN LIFE IS GOD AND FAMILY” (words she expressed to her family at her hospital bedside).

The Lord called our First Lady, Sister Mary Alice Fowler home on the evening of March 23, 2021, at 10:06 PM.

Her husband and General Overseer of the Free Churches of God in Christ in Jesus Name, Inc., Bishop Stephen Fowler was a strong source of encouragement for the First Lady during her adult life and until her final breath on this earth. General Overseer Bishop Stephen Fowler was her spiritual leader, soulmate, best friend, and the absolute love of her Life.

For those who knew her best without hesitation can attest that she was a strong woman of Faith, spiritually sound in all things, a caring and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Our beloved First Lady, Sister Mary Alice Fowler served as State Supervisor for the Women’s department in California. She was instrumental in raising thousands of dollars for the organization winning national awards every year for Noah’s Temple Church in San Diego, California.

First Lady, Sister Mary Alice Fowler will be desperately missed every moment of the day for the rest of our lives.

Our beloved First Lady leaves behind to celebrate her home going and to keep the faith and finish the race, her husband & General Overseer, Bishop Stephen Fowler Sr., daughter Astrid Clark, Granddaughters Kiana Clark, Michelle Clark, and great-grandson Kai Clark.

Adult children, Cassandra Mullen, Darris Fowler, Cavit Fowler, Cassheila Smith, Cassharon Sanchez, and Susan Rosario; with 20 grandkids and 52 great-grandkids, siblings, church family, and associates to celebrate and to carry on her legacy of hope and promise in Christ Jesus.