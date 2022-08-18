Mary Alice Franklin, affectionately known as Ma, Auntie Pay-Pay, Auntie May-May, and Auntie Mary, was born in Arcadia, Louisiana, on April 21st, 1946. She was the second of 12 children born to Dewitt and Dorothy Lee Franklin.

From an early age, Mary was very intelligent and driven with a passion for continually learning and growing. Her ambition was unmatched. She was most notable for starting and ending every conversation with “Dear,” a term of endearment, meaning that someone that is cherished, beloved, and valued. Anyone who was blessed enough to know her was well aware of how Mary definitely encompassed all of those qualities and more.

Mary grew up and received her formal education in San Diego, CA, where she attended Memorial Jr. High and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. She went on to obtain both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of San Diego and received her Juris Doctorate from the University of San Diego School of Law. She also held a Lifetime Teaching Credential from the California Community Colleges.

Mary was a prestigious, well-rounded attorney for over 40 years, and her law practice was focused on providing excellent legal services to the elderly and those on fixed incomes. Her specialty was Criminal Law, and she was known as one of the best criminal defense attorneys. Mary was a devoted advocate for the underdog, committed to fighting for women’s rights. She was instrumental in the formation of the Battered Women’s Shelters across the country. She was also involved in the creation of the Citizens Law Enforcement Review Board and was extremely dedicated to the San Diego Food Bank.

Some of her awards and accomplishments include Who’s-Who in California, The Mother Teresa “Tough Broad of the Year”, ‘Trial Lawyer of the Year’, NAASCO ‘Woman of the Year’, President of the Board of Directors at the Girls Club of San Diego, President of the Women’s Criminal Defense Bar Association, American Business Women’s ‘Associate of the Year’ and President of the Earl B. Gilliam Bar Association, to name a few. She has been a very active leading member of 61st and Division St. COC for over 45 years. She was a pioneer who founded several programs in the church such as The Christian Women’s Seminar and the Ladies Zoom Bible Class. Mary was also a very active and vocal member of ‘Sister to Sister’ for over 40 years. Her wit, humor, and sense of adventure contributed to the longevity of the group that is still active today.

She was very intentional in her serving of the Lord and spreading of the gospel, teaching ladies, young adults, and children’s bible classes for decades. She was a highly favored motivational and keynote speaker throughout the country. Mary loved the Lord, Life, and People. She loved to travel the world and experience new adventures and places. She believed in helping everyone, as she never met a stranger. Whenever she would encounter someone less fortunate, she set the best example by giving generously with no questions asked. She was also unsparing when it came to giving unsolicited advice. She had an opinion or two on everything and didn’t mind sharing it. Mary and ALL her personality and wisdom will truly and dearly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

On July 28th an Angel of God came down to walk Mary Alice Franklin from Earth to Heaven. Mary Alice is the second of her siblings to be called home. She was preceded in death by her mother Dorothy Lee Franklin, father Dewitt Franklin, husband Marcus Howell, father in-law Ulysses Smith, mother-in-law Helen Smith, sister Patsy Ann Nolte and niece Trina Nolte-Walker.

Mary is survived by her daughter Marsi Franklin and one granddaughter, God children Maissha Landers, Richard Stewart Jr., & Richaun and Maliyah Stewart. Siblings: Lucille Garrett (Louis) of Carson, CA. Willie Franklin (Pam) of Cornith, TX, Betty Powell (Bernard) Dewanna Richardson, Gary Franklin (Renee), Gail Franklin, and Sylvia Franklin all of San Diego, CA, Beakilizette Walker of Dayton, OH, and Otis Lambert of Omaha, NE, brother-in-law Hose Herrera, sister-in-law Linda A. Smith, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and loved ones.