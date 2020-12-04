Celebration of life service was held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary, Memory Chapel; interment at Miramar National Cemetery.

Maurine (Thomas) Adkins was born on Sunday, July 18, 1937. Viola, her beloved mother, and Jake Thomas, her father, welcomed a precious gift from God to the world. She was her mother’s baby, the youngest of 11 children. Maurine was reared in Terrell, Texas. Her mother raised all of her children to love God and family.

Maurine received her formal education in Terrell. Maurine graduated from Burnett High School in 1956. As a Burnett “Tiger,” she was a member of the majorette team and starred on the girls’ basketball team as the team’s captain.

She attended San Diego City College, where she received her Associate of Arts Degree in Behavioral Science and Sociology. She transferred to San Diego State University (SDSU) where she earned her Bachelor Arts in Education. She completed the California Teacher Credential program at SDSU and afterwards, launched what would be a 34-year career as an educator with the San Diego Unified School District. Maurine earned her Master’s Degree in Education from Point Loma Nazarene College. She also earned her Administrative Counseling Credential as well as a California Community College Teaching Credential. Maurine worked at Abraham Lincoln High School, Woodrow Wilson Middle School as a teacher and counselor. While at Wilson, she also served as the advisor to Associated Student Body (ASB). She retired from education as the Head Counselor at Monroe Clark Middle School in 2003.

On Monday, November 9, 2020, Maurine peacefully transitioned from earth to glory and her new heavenly home. Maurine was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Olunthus Webb, Aylus Taylor, Joseph Taylor, Tommy Taylor, Elijah Taylor, J.D. Taylor, and Charley Taylor; sisters, Jerry Bowman, Ida Lee Nickerson, and Lessie B. Davis. Left to cherish her memory is: her devoted husband, Elray Adkins; adored adult children, Michael Adkins (Naomi), Michele Young, Yolanda Adkins, and Sheila Adkins; six beautiful grandchildren, Joseph Young, Jasmine Young-Ramirez (Reyes), Justin Young, Asia Adkins, Michael Adkins II, and Isaiah Adkins; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, church members, former students, and colleagues also cherish her memory.