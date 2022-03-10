On September 20, 1990, Mizael Corrales was born to Jose Juan and Rosaura Corrales. He was a younger brother to JJ and an older brother to Janette and Keyla Corrales. From the day he was born, he brought immense joy to his family.

Mizael was presented to the Lord in 1991. He was active in church, always helping in what he loved the most — the music. His passion was playing the piano or the saxophone on Sundays. He enjoyed being with his friends and family. Mizael met his wife, Heidi Gonzales, when they were teenagers. They enjoyed cooking together and Mizael even taught his wife how to cook.

Mizael and Heidi welcomed their first born, Zaid I. Corrales on March 13, 2016. They then welcomed their daughter, Chloe E. Corrales, on February 22, 2017. On June 19, 2018, Heidi and Mizael welcomed their second son and last born, Kahrim A. Corrales. Mizael was a loving husband and a wonderful father to his kids. Mizael was a caring and supportive brother to his siblings and a devoted son.

Mizael’s contagious laugh made all those around him smile. He was gregarious, playful, and a kind soul. He will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. Until we meet again.