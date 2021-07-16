Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary

Myles S. Galbreth, Jr., a former resident of Springfield, IL, died on Saturday, June 5, 2021, after a long battle with a respiratory illness at Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, CA, where he resided for the last seven years. He was 62 years old.

Myles was born in Springfield, IL on December 20, 1958, to Myles S. Galbreth and Anettea B. Henry. He is survived by his two daughters, Callie Smith and Morgan Galbreth, his two grandsons O’Shun Whitfield and O’Jayden Williams , and five sisters as well as several aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Being a devout Christian Myles attended Grace United Methodist Church when he lived in Springfield. After moving to El Cajon he attended Greater Christ Temple Apostolic Church. A strong believer in giving back to his community whenever he could, Myles’ final contribution was to donate his tissues to help others. In recognition of the way he lived his life, feel free to give any donations in his honor to a charity of your choice.

In accordance to his wishes, he was cremated and in lieu of a formal service his remains were quietly laid to rest in San Diego.