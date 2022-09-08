Norman Lee Ferguson Sr.

Norman Lee Ferguson, born December 7, 1943, was raised by his parents, Frank Royal Sr. and Mary Royal, in Ironton, OH. Norman graduated from Ironton High School in 1964 and served in the U.S Army from 1965 to 1970. Norman moved to California and met the love of his life, Claudia, and they married on February 20, 1993.

Norman’s favorite things to do were fishing, camping, playing bid whist and dominoes, eating, and road trips, especially to Las Vegas.

On Wednesday morning, August 17, 2022, Norman was called home.

Norman is preceded in death by his parents, Frank Royal Sr. and Mary Royal, brother Frank Royal Jr. and Willa Royal, sister Claudia Holland and sister-in-law Jacqueline Royal.

He leaves to cherish his memories, wife, Claudia Ferguson of Lemon Grove, CA; sister Jennifer Pankey of Ironton, OH; brother Jeffrey Royal Sr. of San Diego, CA; brother-in-law Roger Holland of Ironton, OH; uncle Haywood of Lexington, KY; aunt Delores Fossett of Ironton, OH; children Norman Ferguson Jr of Lemon Grove, CA, Eric Ferguson of Lexington, KY, Chad Ferguson of Lemon Grove, CA, Michael Crawford of Huntington, WV, and Monique Ferguson (James Edwards) of Lemon Grove, CA; nephews Jeffrey Royal Jr. (Gabrielle), Brian Pankey, and Terrance (Valencia) Royal; nieces Kelli Royal, Crystal Royal, Stacy Pringle, and Stephanie Royal; grandchildren Erica Hayley, Tiger, Kyra, Ashanti, Semaj, Robert, James Jr., Marquise, and Jayden; great-grandchildren Dax, Xian, and Semaj; and a host of cousins, great nieces and nephews, and extended family.

Special mention to his mother-in-law, Ruthie, whom he loved dearly. Everything is going to be alright. To Jerome Brunson (Romy Rome) and Roshan Robert McKinney Jr (Ro Ro), you will forever be his babies. To Sandy & Jerry, Mary Brown, Brenda, Claudette (Granny), Linda, Sandy & Jerry, Minnie, and Dee, cheers to the good times. Last but not least, my special babies, Mireya (Mimi) Nate, Niece (Coo Moe Dee), Angie, Rhonna, Nicole, and Shawna, he was always proud to be a dad.