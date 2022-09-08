Sandra Louise Jackson was born on June 24, 1941, at Providence Hospital to Arthur and Gladys Potillo in Baltimore, Maryland. She was the last of ten children.

She later married James Jackson and started her family. She had two children, Brian E. Jackson and Angelo G. Jackson. They eventually relocated to Los Angeles, California. After divorcing James Jackson, Sandra relocated to San Diego, California, where she worked and retired from the San Diego Unified School District.

Sandra’s favorite color was purple. She loved eating seafood, hanging out with her grandkids, collecting elephants, and had a true green thumb when it came to plants. She was a loving, generous, non-judgmental, feisty little woman.

Sandra Louise Jackson left time and entered eternity on July 24, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Gladys Potillo; her brothers Leroy and Howard; her sisters Willa Mae, Verdella, Ellaree, Doris, and Vivian; and her son Angelo Jackson. Left to treasure her memory are her siblings, Hilda Kelly and Edwin Potillo; her son Brian Jackson; her grandchildren: Joy Jackson, Toy Sims, Angelo Jackson Jr., Brian Jackson Jr., Donte Mendfield, Amber Reed, and Gabby Porter; great-grandchildren: Devin Goodloe, Angelo Ducksworth, Akayala Jackson, Marshall C. Sims, Jasmine Jackson, Kendall Reed, Kaiden Reed, and Jewels Bell; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.