Arrangements will be handled by Preferred Cremation & Burial at Bethel Baptist Church on December 29, 2022

Patrick James Germany, Sr. was born on August 28, 1959, to Frankie James Germany and Evelyn Taylor-Germany.

He was reared in San Diego, California as the seventh of eight children. He was preceded in death by his siblings Oliver Alfred, George, Shirley Jean George- Meadors, Anthony Eugene Wallace and Vincent Lopez Wallace. Patrick was blessed throughout his life with marriage and friendships to Brandi Smith-Germany (4 children), Shirley Germany (2 children) and Rosa Tenorio (2 children).

“Pat” or “PGerm,” as he was affectionately known, was loved by both family and friends. He received his primary and formal education at various schools in California including Grant Elementary, Los Altos Elementary, Montgomery Junior High School (Mayans), Mar Vista High School and Montgomery High School (Aztecs). He attended Patten College, Certified Nursing & Medical/Behavior Modification, CAARR Institute of San Luis Obispo County, SD Community College, Mission College and Psychology for the Prison Release Program at UCSF, which prepared him for roles of Drug & Alcohol Rehabilitation Counselor, Addiction Specialist, Peer Specialist for Employment Solutions, Psychiatric Nursing, and Caseworker. He worked at multiple organizations including Vista Ranch (Amity Foundation), La Posta Substance Abuse Center (LPAC), Southern Indian Health Council and Telecare Corporation.

Patrick’s fondness for peace, love & tranquility led him in a humanitarian direction. He served in the CA Army National Guard, he was Minister of Defense for the San Diego Original Black Panther Party, and was actively involved with his parents’ legacy for Community Empowerment – Frankie & Evelyn Germany Free Bulk Food as well as Bayview Church Giveaways.

Patrick was instrumental in diverse entertainment endeavors, namely The Cold Turkey Talent Showcase, Asshigh Music Productions, 2010 Promotions & Productions Service; Cannabis/Hemp Ambassador; The Hookup Entertainment Media IPTV, 151 Farmers, 520Aftermath Podcast with Lupie & Smokedogg, Aligning Communities to Improve Our Neighborhoods- Kinship, All-African People’s Revolutionary Party (AAPRP) and Always Bean Indy Café.

On Friday, December 2, 2022, “Patrick, PGerm, Pat” was unexpectedly called home. Left to cherish his memory and legacy are: three siblings Henry Lee Wallace, IV, Larry Dean Wallace, Sr. and Darlene Frankilyn Germany-Green; eight children: Patricia Ann Germany, Patrick James Germany, Jr “PJ,” Phillip Michael Germany, Kenneth Holt “Kenny,” Breonna Smith “Beanie,” Frankie Jamal Germany, Malik Rashaad Germany and Kira Evelyn Germany; six grandchildren: Serena Grace Germany, Luis Markel Germany, Miguel Sanchez Romero, III, Jayden Jesus Germany, Alexander Joseph Germany and Nyla Dixie; along with nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.