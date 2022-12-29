Funeral services were held on 12/14/2022 at City of Hope, with a burial following at Inglewood Park Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Willela Bernice Jones was born October 14, 1929, in Gillette, Texas. The sixth child born to the union of Vernett and Girtha (Clemons) Roberson. At an early age, she accepted the Lord Jesus Christ into her life. Later, the family moved to Corpus Christi, Texas, where she attended Church of God in Christ #2 & Greater Shiloh COGIC and graduated from Solomon Coles High School. After graduation, she became an in-home health provider.

In 1952, she came to San Diego, California, where she met the love of her life, Benjamin Jones. They were married December 25, 1953. God blessed them with five, loving children. She attended Greater Jackson Memorial COGIC and worked at Safeway as a cashier. At Greater Jackson, she was an active member; serving as office secretary, a licensed Missionary and working with the Hospitality Committee.

In 1966, “Bernice” or “Big Mama” and Benjamin relocated to Los Angeles, California. Through the years, they were members of Azusa COGIC, Starlight COGIC and Crusader Temple COGIC. She was the Matriarch of our family as well as a divinely gifted administrator and advisor. Her home was always open to help those in need.

In 2006, her declining health led her back to San Diego to live with her daughter, Sylvia. She attended Faith Chapel Church of God in Christ (now City of Hope International).

Bernice passed on December 04, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernett and Girtha; her husband, Benjamin; her son, Vernett; her 8 brothers Carl, Clarence, Culberson, Malcolm, Gilbert, John, Lawrence and Paul; four grandchildren, Lloyd, Jr., Dwane, Duόn and Jaquetta; and a great grandson, Darnell.

She is survived by her siblings: Doris Hines, Bobby Roberson, Luella Gafford, and Daniel Roberson; her children: Christine Donald, Sylvia Devoe, Benjamin Jones, Jr., Gloria Jones, and son-in-law, Lloyd Devoe, Sr.; 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins.