Doors are Open at Royal Creations Beauty Supply & Salon!

By Ahliyah S. Chambers, Contributing Writer

Have you ever had difficulty finding a Black owned beauty supply in San Diego or a certain product that you were looking for? Although Black people frequently support the beauty industry, it can become increasingly difficult to circulate the Black dollar within the community as beauty supply store businesses in the area are often owned by non-Black people.

Fortunately, Royal Creations Hair, a black woman owned beauty supply and hair salon, is now officially open for business!

On Saturday, July 9th, locals gathered to welcome Renee White at the grand opening of Royal Creations Hair Beauty Supply Store + Hair Salon. This is one of few Black owned beauty supplies in the San Diego area. Royal Creations Hair Beauty Supply and Salon is located on 6788 University Ave. across from the Kroc Center.

Here you can find hair and cosmetology products such as shampoos, conditioners, hair/beard oils, edge control, makeup, jewelry, purses, and more. Additionally, inside there is a salon where Black stylists are providing hair services on an appointment basis.

The owner, Renee White, is a native San Diegan and alumna from California State University San Marcos. White was initiated into Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated in 2016. Her line sisters, Greek community, and local supporters came out to support Royal Creations Hair Beauty Supply Store + Hair Salon on Saturday afternoon.

Renee specializes in makeup services including soft glam, full glam, and bridal makeup. She offers these services on site at the salon or at a venue for bridal makeup services only. Also, Ree, local hair stylist specializes in providing hair services such as lace wig installs and lace front sew ins. Those who are interested are able to book an appointment on the website.

Although there are other beauty supplies and hair salons in the area, you could tell that the community felt that the grand opening of Royal Creations Hair Beauty Supply Store + Hair Salon was special. Guests at the event spoke about how validating it was to find a San Diego Black woman owned beauty establishment.

Renee’s friends and family celebrated her all afternoon with refreshments and raffle opportunities to support the shop. There was a long line of guests, some who traveled from as far as Oceanside, waiting to support the new business by purchasing hair products and accessories.

Renee’s father, Reginald White, shared, “I am so proud of Renee as she opens up her new shop. It has been amazing to see her train her team for a successful launch. Make sure to show her some love by stopping by, scheduling an appointment, or picking up some of the best products!”