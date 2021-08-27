Funeral services were held on August 9, 2021, at Memory Chapel of Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary with a burial following at El Camino Memorial Park. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Samuel David Hill was born on April 10, 1930, in Bastrop County, Texas to AJ Hill and Hattie Lee Jones Hill.

At the age of 12 he professed a hope in Christ at Del Valle Baptist Church and was baptized. Samuel graduated from Anderson High School in Austin, Texas.

On January 15, 1947, Samuel married Eva Louise Harvey and had two children, Mary Louise and John. He worked as a laborer for HB Armstrong in Del Valle, Texas.

At the age of twenty, Samuel enlisted in the US Army in San Antonio, Texas. He was assigned to Fort Eustis, Virginia. He was stationed in Pittsburgh, CA, as a member of the gospel singing group “The Spiritual Transporteers”. Samuel served in the Army for 2 years, which included two months in Greenland, before an honorable discharge before transferring to the Army Reserves.

Samuel married Susie Mae Ross in Sacramento, CA and settled in San Diego. They had seven children; Hatti, George, David, Michael, Michele, Yolanda and Samuel Jr..

Samuel worked for the General Service Administration and retired as the Custodial Force Supervisor and managed various facilities. Samuel was also a real estate salesman, a tax preparer, an auto mechanic, and owned several businesses.

An avid hunter and fisherman, Samuel enjoyed San Diego’s back country with family and friends and even led tours. His love of singing continued where he founded the gospel group “The New Silverlights”. Samuel was a toastmaster, a 32nd degree Mason, and the founding Pastor of Revelation Church of God.

Samuel’s wife of 52 years, Susie Mae, passed away. His parents and son, John Hill also preceded him in death.

He Married Velma Moore and later relocated to El Campo, Texas until her death in February of 2018.

On the morning of July 23, 2021, Samuel David Hill passed away peacefully in San Antonio, Texas. He is survived by his children; Mary Hinson, Hattie Mathews (Joseph), George Hill (De Anna), David Hill, Michael Hill, Michele Hill, Yolanda Horne (Joseph), and Samuel Hill Jr. (Alvina), grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and a grand extended family.