Tap Into Free Resources at Your Local Library!

Valencia Park/Malcolm X, other San Diego public libraries bridge the tech divide during the pandemic

As San Diego navigates an uncertain new year, San Diego’s public libraries, the Valencia Park/Malcolm X Library among them, will continue to be there to support the community, expanding their current programs to serve even more people.The pandemic has proven that the public library system is an indispensable component of any city system.

“There are so many free, valuable resources available at your local library,” says Misty Jones, director of the San Diego Public Library. “We want to encourage all San Diego residents to take full advantage of the tools and resources that help both businesses and individuals alike.”

Here’s a sampling of upcoming events to tap into:

SDPL’s first-ever Black History Month commemorative library car. All students in grades K-12 can submit a design! The card design contest runs December 11 through January 11. For more info, visit: sandiego.gov/sdplblackhistory

The 2021 Winter Reading Challenge. Program runs January 1st – 31st. This year’s theme is Books Like Us . San Diego residents of all ages are encouraged to take the challenge by reading 5 books or read for 5 hours to receive free passes to the Museum of Us , free food from Subway , and a coloring puzzle for children or a doodle journal for teens and adults. Register at https://sandiego.beanstack.org/reader365

WHAT’S AVAILABLE:

Free technological services to the community

Free, limited, computer access and WiFi hotspots outdoors

Free resources available through the Library’s online portal

Free online small business resources

Free resources for educators

Gale Courses. These are interactive, instructor-led courses in a broad range of topics that can help workers retrain or build skills. Subjects include: accounting/finance, business, computer applications, healthcare/medical, teaching/education, technology.

Library eBooks and DVDs for online check-out

Limited capacity in-person book check-out (Masks and safe social distancing required)

WHAT’S COMING NEXT:

Expanded digital services to additional library branches and more technology access. The San Diego Public Library Foundation (SDPLF) is playing a significant role in bringing these resources to the city’s public library system during such anomalous times.

“As the effects of the pandemic continue to widen the digital divide, we are here to make sure that every resident of our city has access to technology, resources, information, and knowledge,” says Patrick Stewart, CEO at the San Diego Public Library Foundation.

To discover more tools, events and resources at the Valencia Park/Malcolm X Branch and other San Diego Library branch locations, visit https://www.sandiego.gov/public-library/locations or contact the Valencia Park/Malcolm X Library by calling (619) 527-3405.