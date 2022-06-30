Shirley Marie King was the sixth child born to Arthur and Myrtle King on February 19, 1949, in San Diego, California. She received her formal education in the San Diego Unified School System, attending Knox Elementary, Gompers Jr. High, and graduated from Lincoln High in 1967.

Shirley possessed a gift of ‘gab’ and a kindred spirit. She formed many lasting relationships and brought laughter to any King family gathering. Her big heart and motherly instincts brought many children into her life. Although Shirley was blessed with two beautiful children of her own, she always made room for others. The King house was NEVER empty!

Shirley accepted Christ and was baptized in 1980 by Rev. J. L. Whitmill at the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

On Tuesday evening, May 31, 2022, God dispatched His angels to bring His child from labor to eternal rest.

Waiting to welcome her to her new home in glory are her parents: Arthur and Myrtle King; brothers: Gene Arthur, Cecil, Bobby Eugene, and Arthur L.; sisters: Mary Lee and Barbara Anne, as well as her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Left to think of her often and to remember her ALWAYS are her children: Orlondo Hill and his wife Vanity of San Diego, CA, and Shonta Hunter and her husband Roosebelt of Mobile, AL; sister and brother Betty Ruth and Kenneth Wayne King of San Diego, CA; six grandchildren: Antonia, Breana, Kiya, Kourtney, Sanai, and Trayvon; two great grandchildren: Kelani and Melissa; one aunt: Ethel Tyler of San Diego, CA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.