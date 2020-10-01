Simon Dawson was born the ninth child and fifth son of Lillie B. Keys Dawson and Lovelace Dawson, on Friday, April 12, 1946. Simon completed grade school and middle school at Hopewell School and graduated from Carver High School in Collins, Mississippi. Simon loved God and accepted Christ as his personal savior at an early age.

Simon moved to Los Angeles, California after graduating from high school around 1964. While living in Los Angeles, he was employed for many years with Union Oil Company.

Simon was very specific about how he liked certain things to be in his life. Most notably, he was particular about his food, coffee, and hair. He didn’t like his food being touched, and his coffee had to be fresh and black. His hair stayed dyed black and always combed to the back. He loved smoking cigarettes and would only buy certain name brand items. He was an avid reader and loved to debate on subjects he was passionate about. Above all else, Simon was kind hearted and spirited about Christ, life, and believed in paying his tithes.

In 1969, Simon married Geraldine and to this union one daughter was born named Darlene Dawson.

On September 24, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in Los Angeles, CA, Simon entered into eternal rest.

Simon was preceded in death by parents Lovelace and Lillie; four brothers and three sisters; LC and Mable Dawson, LV Dawson, Joe Dawson, Oliver and Earnestine Dawson, Juanita and Leroy Langston, Eula and David Kirkland, and Naomi and James Langston; and sister-in-law Alfreedia Dawson.

Simon leaves to cherish his memories wife; daughter Darlene Dawson; grandchildren; a brother George L. Dawson of Collins, MS; two sisters-in-law, Ann Dawson, of Victorville, CA, and Bessie Dawson of Los Angeles, CA; along with a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and other relatives and friends.