William Leroy Downs was born on February 25, 1944, one of nine children born to the union of the late Thad and Velma Downs in McComb, Mississippi. As a child, Mack enjoyed attending church with his family each Sunday and singing in the junior choir at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Magnolia, Mississippi, under the pastorship of the late Reverend James Pittman. He accepted Christ as his Lord and personal Savior at the age of 11 and was baptized.

“Mack”, as he was lovingly known by family and friends, attended Fernwood Elementary and went on to attend Eva Gordon High School in Magnolia, Mississippi, where, in addition to being a member of the school choir, Mack was entrusted with the responsibility of serving as a bus driver for his high school (even though he was a student himself). Mack earned his diploma from Eva Gordon High School, graduating in 1965. As the time approached for Mack to select a college, he decided on a Historically Black College (HBCU)—Southern University of New Orleans, where he excelled in his studies, obtaining a B.S. degree in accounting. As Mack focused on his daily studies, his eye and attention had also been focused on a special young lady named “Lydia”, who would eventually become the love of his life and his wife.

Upon graduation from Southern, Mack took a major step toward his future, deciding to explore employment opportunities on the West Coast. As was common within black family units at the time, it was decided that Mack would join big sister, Rosa, and her family in San Diego, CA, as he began building a career. Upon arriving in San Diego, Mack knew that he had found his permanent home.

He and Lydia were united in holy matrimony on July 31, 1971, and to their union were born two beautiful sons, their firstborn, Terald Christopher, and five years later came William Anthony. Mack and Lydia focused on building a warm, secure, and loving Christian home for their young family. Mack absolutely LOVED spending quality time with his precious boys, coaching them and his niece, Kenya, in baseball at the Spring Valley Little League, as well as in youth soccer. In addition to his love of coaching, Mack enjoyed taking his family on annual camping trips and on trips across the country to visit relatives in Mississippi and Louisiana.

Mack’s first job after relocating to San Diego was with General Dynamics, working in the field of logistics. He went on to establish a long career in banking, working at several banks, including Bank of America and Security Pacific. After 39 years, Mack retired from the banking industry but still found ways to invest in his community. This came in the form of working within the San Diego City School System in the cafeteria at Freese Elementary, cooking and serving nutritious meals to the school children.

The Downs family served faithfully at Bethel A.M.E., and Bayview Baptist churches before transferring their membership to Lakeview Church, under the pastorship of Reverend Milton Foster. At Lakeview, Mack sang in the choir and assisted the usher board when needed, additionally serving on the Trustee Board, the Deacon Board, and assisting with church security.

In retirement, a favorite hobby of Mack’s was golfing. When his close friend, Morris, turned him on to the “Southern California Rehab Golf Club”, it sparked something special, and after joining this unit of men, Mack looked forward to their weekly golf sessions. He especially LOVED the spirit of camaraderie that existed with these men. This led to Mack joining the “Back Nine Golfers”, where he continued to enjoy bonding time with “the fellas”. Mack also enjoyed providing MUSCLE power and all-around general support for fundraisers and events held by Lydia’s sorority, Lambda Kappa Mu (LKM), wherever needed.

Lydia and the entire family will always cherish the joy, the wonderful sense of humor, the closeness of family, and the helpful and giving nature that Mack brought to each of their lives. His sisters will forever keep in their hearts the telephone conversations with their brother each morning, which would begin with Mack asking, “Have you talked to your big sister, Rosa, today??!!”

William “Mack” Downs departed his physical body on Earth for his glorious heavenly reward on Thursday evening, August 27, 2020.

Joining Mack in heavenly reward on August 30, 2020, was his beloved son, Terald Christopher. Preceding Mack in departure from this Earth are his parents, Thad and Velma Downs, and his brothers, Samuel, Jerry, Thad Jr., Tommie, and Melvin.

Left to honor and cherish Mack’s memory are his soul mate and wife, Lydia of San Diego, CA; his loving son, William Anthony (Marielena) of Chula Vista, CA; his beloved grandchildren, Ixchel, Yazue, Nubia, and Maya of Chula Vista, CA, and San Diego, CA; his dear sisters, Rosa (James) of Lemon Grove, CA, Frankie affectionately nicknamed Vern) of McComb, MS, and Katherine Faye (Jerome) of Charlotte, NC; sisters-in-law, Carolyn A. Durall of New Iberia, LA, Patricia Washington (Melvin) of New Iberia, LA, and Vanessa Bell of Houston, TX; brother-in-law, Ray Anthony Bell (Ann) of Lafayette, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.