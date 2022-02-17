Funeral services were held on 02/10/2022 at Miramar National Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Susie Ander Blanton was born in Columbus, Mississippi, to Phillip and Annie Bell Toliver. After living in Mississippi, she decided to leave and reside in Los Angeles, California, with her sons, Robert and Booker T. Harrison.

Once she arrived in Los Angeles and settled, incredible changes came to her world when she met King Joseph Paul Blanton. King Joseph proposed to her on the beach in Malibu, California. They married on March 13, 1970, moved to San Diego, California, and added an addition to the family: Joshua Melvin Blanton.

King Joseph never missed an opportunity to elegantly dress his wife in gold or sterling silver. Susie’s passion for jewelry was known, and she was lavished with gifts on Anniversaries, Birthdays, Valentine’s Day, Easter, Christmas, or just because.

It’s no secret that Susie had a personal shopping companion, QVC, and the relationship was on-going. Anytime the family would stop by the house, there was always a shipment waiting on the front door and Pop’s would say, “Another order placed by your mom!”

Our lives changed when the grandkids showed her how to use Facebook and iPad. From then, her iPad never left her side. Anytime she was ready to leave the house she would say to King Joseph, “You have my bag and iPad?”, and he would reply “Yes, Dear.”

Let’s not forget the importance of a meal. Susie loved a well-cooked meal three times a day.

Predeceased by her devoted oldest son, Robert Harrison; sisters: Annie Pearl Tolliver Sykes, Molly Tuner, Hattie Brooks; brother, Phillip Toliver Jr.; nieces: Betty Jean Sykes-Swoope, Carolyn Sykes-Stills, Dianna Sykes-Story, Annie Bell Clark; and nephew, Walter L. Sykes Jr.

She leaves behind her loving husband, King Joseph Paul Blanton; sons: Booker T. Harrison (Linda), Joshua Melvin Blanton; daughter, Vanessa Barbarin; grandchildren: Tyesha, Darnell and Booker “TJ” Harrison, Janvier Barbarin; great granddaughter, Memori Harrison; nieces: Lula Sykes, Mc Cottrell Columbus, MS, Willie Pearl Sykes-Harry, and Bobby Sykes Martin of Los Angeles, California. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.