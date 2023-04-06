Funeral services were held on 03/23/2023 at Greater Victory Church, with a burial following at El Camino Memorial Park. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Sylvia Ann Pippins was born August 06, 1935 in Thomaston, GA to parents Wilbert T Searcy and Bertha Morris. Siblings: Shirley Bentley, Virgil Morris, Ike Morris Jr, and Carrie Faye Lowery. Her first son David L. Searcy was born January 30,1951.

Sylvia Moved to Berkeley, CA in 1955 with Aunt Mosell and cousins Pat, Jojo, Michael, Allen, Terry, & Regina.

She married her soulmate & husband Charles A. Pippins in 1958 and had two sons, Charles A. Pippins, Jr. born April 26, 1960 and Stephen A. Pippins born September 18, 1964. The Navy moved the family to San Diego, CA 1964 where they settled and raised their family.

Sylvia worked for Scripps Memorial for 35 years as a dietician and was a friend to many at Scripps hospital. She loved to host keno parties, dinner parties for the holidays, take trips and hangout with her friends.

She was a member of Fountain of Life COGIC under Bishop Blake, Jr. where she was deaconess and served on the hospitality committee; she was an avid member of Sunday school.

Mother, as she was affectionately called by her grandchildren, their friends and all who loved her, always kept a smile on her face. She was the best grandmother and auntie ever.

Sylviia passed on March 9, 2023 and was preceded in death by her husband Charles A. Pippins and son David L. Searcy. Survivors; Her sister Shirley Bentley; sons Charlie and Stephen Pippins; granddaughters Lashawn Amin, Latoya Pippins, and Latreece Owens; grandson Stephen Pippins Jr.; eight great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends.