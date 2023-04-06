Thelma Clara Cooper

Funeral services were held on 03/21/2023 at Community Baptist Church with a burial following at Greenwood Memorial Park. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Thelma Cooper was born Thelma Clara Bartholomew in New Orleans, Louisiana on June 14, 1930. She was the youngest of four children born to Lewis Bartholomew and Mary Roussell. In 1936 at the age of 6 Thelma’s father passed away leaving her mother as single parent, but to the credit of her amazing brother who stepped up financially to help his mother provide for his three sisters. Coming from a close and loving family, Thelma maintained close relationships with her siblings throughout her life – her brother Dave and her two sisters Alvera and Louise.

After graduating from Booker T. Washington High School and receiving her cosmetology license from KDE Wickum in New Orleans, Thelma headed to San Diego. In San Diego she met the love of her life, Sidney Cooper and opened the Powder Puff Beauty Salon.

As a small business owner and entrepreneur, she became a pillar in the community along with her husband. Together they founded one of the first Juneteenth Celebrations in San Diego, and after her husband’s passing, she carried on the tradition with the help of her children.

Thelma discovered her singing voice in grade school and loved the choir. She continued her love for music and singing by joining several church choirs throughout her life in San Diego. She later joined the Southeast Presbyterian Church choir.

Thelma passed on March 11, 2023. From Thelma and Sidney’s union they had four children: Shelly Cooper-Ashford, Marla Cooper-Anders, Lana Cooper-Jones, and Sidney Cooper Fr; five grandchildren: Kerry Holifield Jr., Monique Brown, Marcellus Jones, Maliya Jones, and Shane Cooper; seven great-grandchildren: Kerry Marie, Bailey, Khonner, and Cydney Holifield, Nasir and Kyrie Brown, Aryiah Jones; a very special nephew, Amani Che Miller; three son-in-laws: Earl Ashford, Marcellus Jones, Anthony Anders; daughter-in-law Flora White-Cooper; granddaughter-in-law Marie Holifield; grandson-in-law Terrence Brown; as well as a multitude of loving and caring extended family who were never forgotten in her thoughts.