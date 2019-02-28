By Dr. John E Warren

Last week a meeting was held at the Skyline Hills Library to discuss what was called “operational unity.” The idea itself is a good one at first blush. The “new” faces in the community had a real interest in discussing how we might work together on the challenges facing our community. The real problem is that a number of the people present already belong to a number of organizations attempting to do things that require “unity” and yet many of the very people in the room have in the past and continue even today to not work with anyone attempting to do the things that they have decided are their issues.

How can we have “operational unity” among a people who first don’t fully respect the views and opinions of others who look like them and have shared concerns? How can you have “operational unity” when you disregard the work and efforts of those who have come before you?

To Read More of This Article and More Articles by Dr. Warren. Subscribe to Your Digital Edition Below