Timothy Carter was born on Christmas day, December 25, 1958. His parents Curtis Sr. and Delores Carter, preceded him in death. He was baptized July 7, 1968, at Mt. Erie Baptist Church by Rev. Melvin Darden. After graduating from Morse High School, Timmy, nicknamed “Jed,” joined the Marine Corps and did a two-year stay in Okinawa, Japan. After his discharge, he continued his love of repairing cars. Jed had a natural talent and prided himself as an auto mechanic. He was always working on someone’s car and having two or three of his own for spare parts! His favorite was his 1967 Chevrolet Camaro that his brother James helped him purchase after completing boot camp.

Although Jed did not have children, he loved all the children and played lovingly with his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Timmy leaves to cherish his memory four sisters: Ethel Avis, Carolyn Williams, Annette Peoples, and Lynn Barnard. A Host of nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, cousins, and many friends.