PHOTO GALLERY



Contributing WriterPhotos: TrueVine Missionary Baptist ChurchOn June 30,2019 TrueVine Missionary Baptist Church celebrated 23 years under-shepherded by their pastor, Pastor Eric L. Miller, and Rev. Beverly A. Miller. The occasion was Spirit-filled and the Word of God was masterfully presented. Rev. Edmond Perkins, Pastor of Grace Unity Missionary Baptist, through the aid of the Holy Spirit inspired all that were in attendance.