Funeral Services will be held on January 12, 2022 at 11am at Bayview Baptist Church 6134 Pastor Timothy J. Winters St. San Diego, CA 92114. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary. A livestream link will be provided on her obituary link via www.andersonragsdalemortuary.com

Vera Thomas was born on January 15, 1944, to Elaine Estelle Wright and Hucless Bernard Thomas in the small town of Hobson, Virginia. After graduating from East Suffolk High School in 1963, Vera attended Norfolk State University (NSU) where she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education in 1967. Her beautiful and energetic spirit brought her much recognition. She was named Miss Norfolk State of 1967, but also Miss Persian Rifles and Homecoming Queen. NSU was also where Vera developed a life-long love and dedication to her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated.

Vera came to San Diego County in late 1967 and established herself a career in education. Vera fulfilled her dream of touching the lives of children and inspiring a love of learning through her work in the South Bay Union School District. She served the district as a classroom teacher and a Reading Specialist for many years. Vera worked to earn a Master of Arts Degree in Education from Pepperdine University in 1977 which led to her becoming an assistant principal, a school principal and later a district administrator. Vera retired in 2004 from the school district.

Living in Bonita, California for many years and raising her children there, Vera was a devout member of the Bayview Baptist Church of San Diego. She served as a member of the church choir and was involved in many other activities as well. In 2006, Vera decided to leave California and moved to McDonough, GA. In 2022, she returned to California with her son to resettle in San Diego County. Vera was called home by the Lord Jesus Christ on the morning of November 29, 2022.

Vera is survived by her daughter, Sonja Walton-Bingham and her son William L. Walton, Jr. She is also survived by her three grandchildren Christian Charles Bingham, Jordan Thomas Bingham, and Verlyn Yvette Bingham as well as her siblings Hucless Bernard Thomas Jr. (Melinda) of Hopson, Virginia; Vernell Mitchell (Randolph) of Suffolk, Virginia; Estelle White (Wallace) of Decatur Georgia and Earl Thomas (Yvonne) of Churchland, VA.