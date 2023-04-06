Funeral services were held on 03/22/2023 at Church of Christ with a burial at Riverside National Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

William Bernard Lynch was born in Santa Fe, NM, on July 23, 1949 to Dorothy Williams. He was the oldest son out of four siblings. Benard was an US Army Veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He was a faithful Sergeant who dedicated 14 years of his life to the military. In his early thirties, he decided to work for Trailways as a bus driver. He drove across the county for several years.

Benard was a strong believer in the Lord. He gave his life to God early in life.

Benard Lynch passed on February 22, 2023 and was preceded in death by his mother, father, and two sisters: Patricia Williams and Ernestine Williams. Bernard joins his wife Synthia Ann Lynch where they will be reunited at Riverside National Cemetery. Ms. Lynch went to be with the Lord in 2001. They had a beautiful marriage and Benard loved her dearly.

Benard is survived by one brother; Edward Williams; two daughters: Nancelia Evans Jackson, Sabrina Lynch; five sons: William D. Lynch (Gwen), Terrance D. Lynch, Tyrone K. Lynch, William B. Lynch, Labar Lynch; grandchildren: Dalenesha (Orondi), Dalenequa (Chris), William, Dalesean, Charlie (Stephanie), Kenneth (Katie), Alonzo, Kianna, Latifah, Markees, Samuel, Sean, Bernard, Toni, Zarhya, Aaliyah, Kamani, Trevon, Terrance, Antonia, Tyrri, Ondria, Jaheaven, Shayna, Sade’, Ja’Sean, Shamar,

Simone, and Chris; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.