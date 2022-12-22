Funeral services were held on 12/16/2022 at Bayview Baptist Church, with a burial following at Miramar National Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Jeanette A. Lane was born in Sanford, Florida, on March 16, 1943, to Emery and Mary Lane. Jeanette

was the second of nine children.

Jeanette graduated from Lakeshore High School in 1961, where she was active in track and field.

In 1964, Jeanette married Fred Williams. In 1964 Fred, Jeanette, Jeffrey and Fred Jr., relocated to San Diego, California, where they shared a wonderful family life.

Jeanette accepted Christ at an early age in Florida and later united with Bayview Baptist Church, in San

Diego, California, where she enjoyed services.

In 1987, Jeanette married Johnnie Johnson, Jr. The couple shared years of fond memories with family and friends.

In 1999, after 30 years of service Jeanette retired from University of California San Diego, (UCSD).

Known for her impeccable style and swag. Jeanette was a meticulous decorator her flair and style were

evident in projects and her life.

Jeanette passed on November 30, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents Emery and Mamie Lane; siblings Emery Lane Jr., Mary E. Lane, Eugene Lane, Johnnie Lane, and Rona Lane. In 2011, Jeanette was heartbroken by the unexpected passing of her beloved son Fred Williams Jr.

Celebrating her life and mourning her passing is her devoted and loving husband Johnnie Johnson Jr.;

her son Jeffrey Williams; granddaughter Whisper (Chazmann) Williams; sister Lydia (Robert) Wright of New York; sister Diane Lane of Georgia; brother, Verdell (Darlene) Lane, of Georgia; cousins, Mary Evans and Jamie Evans; and a host of other family and friends.

“To God be the glory”

The family of Jeanette A. Johnson would like to express their gratitude for the kindness and prayers

during their time of bereavement.