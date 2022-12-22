Funeral services were held on 12/13/2023 at Linda Vista Baptist Church, with a burial following at Miramar National Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Ondra Davis Perine was born on April 28, 1938 in Carlton, Alabama, to Joe and Bessie Davis. She was the 7th born out of 12 children. Ondra was baptized at Mount Gillard Baptist Church and was educated in the Clark County School system. She married her high school sweetheart, Lenzy Perine Sr. From this union, five beautiful children were born.

In 1968 this military family relocated to San Diego, CA, where they united with the Linda Vista Second Baptist Church. Ondra served the Lord faithfully as an usher and a dedicated deaconess. The Perine Family was honored and recognized for their loyal and dedicated service to the Linda Vista Second Baptist Church.

Thanksgiving Day was Ondra’s absolute favorite Family Holiday! And one last time, she gathered all her family together. On November 25th, 2022, at 1:45 a.m., her devoted husband looked on as the angels of God came to usher Ondra Davis Perine home to glory!

Ondra was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Bessie Davis, eight siblings and three children: Joyce, Curtis, and Wayne. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her devoted husband, Deacon Lenzy Perine, Sr. San Diego; sons, Lenzy Perine, Jr., (Cynthia Keeve) of Long Beach, CA and Michael Richards (Deborah) of Cleveland, OH; daughter, Andrea Harris (Minister Eric Harris) of San Diego; eight grandchildren, Artemas Perine, Sr. (Margaret) of San Diego, CA, Dennis Cartwright of San Diego, CA, Jordan Perine of Long Beach, CA Asha Harris of San Diego, CA, Jacob Perine (Angela) of Chicago Ill, Rebecca Perine of San Diego, CA, Kai Harris of San Diego, CA, Eric Harris Jr. of San Diego, CA; eight great-grandchildren; Kahlil Perine, Marie Perine, Artemas Perine Jr, Makayla Perine, Melvin Harris, Sanaa, Zayah and Maleni. Also holding Ondra dear to their hearts are her three sisters; LerLean Card of Cleveland, OH, Jean Smith of Cleveland, OH and Eula Mae Perine of Oakland, CA along with a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.