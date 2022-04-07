Lessons Republicans Can Learn From Ukraine

By Dr. John E. Warren, Publisher, The San Diego Voice & Viewpoint

While Russia brought almost 200,000 troops against the people of the Ukraine, the most impressive thing was not the numbers of the attackers, but the unity of the people who rose up to meet the assault on their culture and their way of life. The Republican Party here in the United States is much like the Russians, attacking a way of life without regard for life or property. The destruction of life and property is much like the assault on our democratic institutions such as the fair election of a President of the United States, according to our own Constitution. Yet, the Republicans, much like the Russians, have no regard for anything that exists outside of their own marching orders.

Just take a look at the hearings to nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court. Like the Russians looking at the institutions and culture of the Ukraine, yet bent on destruction of the same with no regard for their value, the Republicans understand the value of the U.S. Supreme Court and the importance of those who serve. These same Republican senators have twice voted to confirm Judge Jackson to two courts, yet, this time, Senators like Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham, who have voted twice for her in the past, now refuse to vote to confirm this Black woman to the highest Court in the land. To support their insanity, they created concepts like Judicial Philosophy, which have nothing to do with service. Interestingly enough, the Constitution does not even require that a Supreme Court Justice be a lawyer, just get confirmation.

As the Russians left and are continuing to leave the bodies of men, women, and children in the streets as symbols of the human carnage of their war crimes, so are bodies being left in the streets of this country as the result of mass shootings by weapons so many Republicans refuse to outlaw like AK47 assault rifles, which have nothing to do with the Second Amendment Right to keep and bear arms.

Yes, like the Russians, the Republicans do not care about the threat to democracy and the way of life it guarantees to all Americans. While some allow the use of bullets others prefer Voter Suppression, the removal of polling sites, and penalties for eating or drinking while waiting in long lines to vote.

The good news is that we, the American people, still believe in democracy, our constitution, and equality for all. Like the people of Ukraine, we can unite and fight the inhumane and conspiratorial conduct of our Republican Russians. Like the people of Ukraine, we must rally around democracy and fight with the weapons of our institutions and our votes to remove the Russians among us.